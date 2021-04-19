Nevada SPCA celebrating Earth Day with Recycle and Rescue event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada SPCA is celebrating Earth Day this year with a special recycle and rescue event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22-24, ENF Recycle will be on hand in the Nevada SPCA parking lot, located at 4800 W. Dewey Drive, to collect unwanted metal and electronic materials such as appliances, tools, phones, and small household appliances.

On Earth Day, April 22, Nevada SPCA will host a “Worldwide Vegan Bake Sale” also from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with delicious vegan baked goods available for purchase. The food will be provided by NoButcher Vegan Restaurant, Little Batty Vegan Bakery, and Blue Moon Vegan Bakery.

“We’re really thrilled to bring some additional attention to the importance of recycling in our community and its impact on the environment and our animals.” Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA Executive Director. “We know many people have so many household items that are being unused and may eventually just end up in the trash. We want to be able to provide our community with a place to donate these items and know that they will not end up in landfills. We’re happy to have ENF Recycle onboard to provide their services.”

For additional information call (702) 873-7722 or click here to see a complete list of items that will be accepted for recycling.