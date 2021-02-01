Nevada SPCA celebrates Groundhog Day with fee-waived guinea pig adoptions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the day normally devoted to the groundhog looking for his shadow, Nevada SPCA is offering a special adoption deal for guinea pigs.

The small pet is being honored at the shelter on Feb. 2 with “Guinea Pig Day!”

Nevada SPCA is waiving adoption fees for one day for all guinea pigs — which the nonprofit calls “the cute cousin of the groundhog.”

“Guinea Pig Day is our way of giving the guinea pigs their due. They are often overlooked by adopters searching for dogs or cats, and guinea pigs make wonderful pets,” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director, Nevada SPCA. “Guinea pigs are easy to care for and are great pets for children. They’re great communicators and will even purr when they’re happy!”

Standard adoption policies still apply, Nevada SPCA noted in a press release Monday. Interested adopters can visit the website and select the “other adoptable animals” tab. From there, an adoption appointment can be booked online by selecting the green appointment tab and filling out the appropriate information.

Courtesy: Nevada SPCA

For additional information, please call (702) 872-7722 or visit the website. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.