Nevada SPCA asking for submissions for 2021 shelter pet calendar contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time for Nevada pets to shine, in a new way! Nevada SPCA is launching its first ever “Nevada SPCA 2021 Shelter Pet Calendar Photo Contest.”

Parents of dogs, cats, bunnies and other small animals are encouraged to enter their pet for a chance to be featured as a pet of the month in the SPCA’s 2021 calendar. Nevada SPCA says pets do not need to be adopted from its shelter in order to be a contestant.

The photo entry fee is $20, and that includes a complimentary 2021 calendar. Pet parents can enter their photo submissions now through the end of the day on Oct. 16. The nonprofit asks that digital photos be in focus, well-lit and high resolution JPG format. Click HERE to submit your photo.

Once the shelter stops accepting submissions, voting will begin. The general public will need to vote online and each vote is a $1 donation each, with a minimum of five votes.

The top five votes for dogs, top five votes for cats and top two votes for small animals will each secure a spot to be featured as a “Pet of the Month,” and will receive a mini professional photo session, according to the shelter.

All other entries will be featured in a collage on the calendar.

All calendar proceeds, including the donations from voting, will go directly towards the services, shelter and care of homeless pets entrusted to Nevada SPCA.

Voting begins on Oct. 17 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. The nonprofit says winners will be announced and notified by early November.

For more information on the calendar contest, click HERE.

The pet calendar photo contest is sponsored Findlay Toyota.