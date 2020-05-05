Nevada SNAP recipients can now make online food purchases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. government has given Nevada approval for SNAP households to purchase food online through a pilot program.

There are nearly 400,000 individuals who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to get food.

This approval will allow Nevada to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers. The retailers include Amazon and Walmart which released this statement.

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay.”

The program allows customers to place their grocery order online and do the transaction using their EBT benefit card for payment at the time of pickup.