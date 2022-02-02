Digital vaccine cards now available for download in Nevada

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Resources has made it possible for anyone who has received COVID vaccinations to have a digital card that can be kept on a smart phone.

The state is working with the SMART Health QR Code tool and Nevada WebIZ.

People can go to the Nevada WebIZ site and download a digital vaccine card with a QR code that only verified SMART Health apps used by medical personnel can access.

Smart Health QR Codes can be accessed by visiting the Nevada WebIZ public access portal at IZrecord.nv.gov. Once the record is downloaded, the QR code will be visible at the bottom of the record to be saved as a digital file.

More information on the Smart Health QR Code can be found on this page from Nevada Health Response.

For questions contact the State’s COVID-19 helpline at 800-401-0946.