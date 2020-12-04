Nevada shoppers spend more than $545M over Thanksgiving weekend, Cyber Monday

A journalist looks at a computer screen with webpages arranged to show Cyber Monday deals by various online retailers Monday Nov. 26, 2018, in New York. The physical rush of Black Friday and the armchair browsing of Cyber Monday are increasingly blending into one big holiday shopping event as more customers buy items online and pick them up at brick-and-mortar stores. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Nevada shoppers were not out in the same numbers as 2019, the Retail Association of Nevada reports more than 1.7 million Nevadans took advantage of holiday deals this past weekend.

RAN estimates Nevadans spent a total of $545.7 million on gifts, decorations and other merchandise over the Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday. That total is down from $638.9 million in 2019.

An estimated 899,000 consumers did their Thanksgiving weekend shopping exclusively online, which is an increase of more than 51 percent compared to 2019.

Electronics are hot items this year! We found deal hunters waiting in line before this Best Buy at Maryland Pkwy. & Katie even opened. At least 65 people. Retailers are posting deals online to avoid the door buster stampedes we’ve seen in the past. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9c6GGVM4tA — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 27, 2020

“This has been a challenging year for Nevada retailers, and a lot of preparation has gone into making this holiday shopping season safe for our customers and employees,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN. “Retailers are listening to our customers and are investing in the infrastructure to keep stores safe and online shopping and curbside pickup as convenient as possible.”

Nationwide, an estimated 186.4 million shoppers spent an average of $311.75 over the five-day period, with $225 going toward gifts and holiday items.

With many stores closed on Thanksgiving, in-store shopping dropped 55 percent on Thursday compared to 2019, while Black Friday in-store shopping dropped by 37 percent.

Seventy percent of shopper said they felt safe shopping in-store due to efforts by retailers to create safe environments during the COVID-19 pandemic.