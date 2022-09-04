LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sep. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week.

The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the skyline purple and turquoise from Sunday, Sep. 4 through Saturday, Sep. 10, in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month.

Every year, more than 800,000 people worldwide die by suicide. In Nevada, there were 603 deaths from suicide in 2020, and on average, one Nevadan dies by suicide every 14 hours. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 through 34 in Nevada, and ninth leading cause for all Nevadans, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I’m proud to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention Month by turning many of our state buildings purple, including the Capitol building in Carson City,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a press release. “There’s lots of hard work still ahead, but Nevada continues to take significant steps towards getting to our goal of zero suicides. One suicide is too many.”

This year marks the 19th annual World Suicide Prevention Day, to be recognized on Sep. 10 with events state and nationwide.

For anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, call, text, or chat with a crisis counselor at 988. To learn more about the Office of Suicide Prevention, visit this link.