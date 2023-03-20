LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To go or not to go… that is the question.

The Nevada Shakespeare Festival, in collaboration with the city of Henderson, is going to be bringing the Bard to the valley with two of his famous plays, “Romeo & Juliet” and “The Tempest.”

“The Tempest” will be a mainstage production running two weekends in May at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater in downtown Henderson. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. from May 18-20 and May 25-27.

Tickets will start at $10 and are available online at the festival’s website.

Two dates of “Romeo and Juliet” will be performed in the style of Shakespeare in the Park. One show will be held on April 8 at Silver Springs Park in Henderson and another on April 22 at Inspriada’s Solista Park.

Shows will be free to the public and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics while they enjoy the performance. Showtimes start at 6 p.m.