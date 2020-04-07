Nevada sex offenders must report online to remain compliant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are warning the state’s registered sex offenders that they must use an online resource to update their information in order to be compliant.

Currently, LVMPD’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau is closed.

According to Metro, “Any registrant needing to update or change their information can visit the Offender Watch database at www.offenderwatchexpress.com. Changes will be stored in the database until the sex offender can visit the Records and Fingerprint Bureau and fill out the necessary paperwork.’

Offenders are advised to keep a screenshot, print out or email of the changed information to show law enforcement if necessary.