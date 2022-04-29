LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada authorities will issue warrants for the arrest of 15 sex offenders after they failed to respond during “Operation Spring Sting,” an effort to verify that they are living at their registered address.

The Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division Sex Offender Unit conducted the sting with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. The operation took place on April 26-27, involving 11 teams of two officers.

Officers and marshals attempted to conduct home visits for approximately 450 sex offenders.

The sting was focused on sex offenders who were sentenced to lifetime supervision.

Sex offenders who violated the terms of registration laws will be classified as non-compliant with the Sex Offender Registry and charged with registration violations.