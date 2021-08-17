Nevada sends out first round of business tax refunds

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Taxation has sent out its first round of refund checks which will go to 22,621 business taxpayers who paid a higher rate of tax than they should have. A total of $30.6 million is being refunded.

This is the result of a ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court that found Senate Bill 551 — passed by the legislature in 2019 — unconstitutional. That bill changed the way the state collected business taxes.

The refunded money includes taxes collected from Sept. 30, 2019 to March 31, 2021 for general businesses, financial institutions, and mining.

Before a refund can be made, the state must verify the credit is valid. A taxpayer’s account must be up-to-date. The state is asking taxpayers to do the following:

Taxpayers who have any delinquent tax returns, including sales/use tax, modified business tax, commerce tax, or excise tax are encouraged to file the return(s) by U.S. Mail or use Nevada Online Tax at https://tax.nv.gov/OnLineServices/Online_Services. All delinquent tax returns must be filed before the refund amount can be issued.

Refunds cannot be mailed to an invalid mailing address. Taxpayers may update their address using Nevada Online Tax or by contacting the Department’s Call Center at 866-962-3707.

If the account is up-to-date and a refund is not received in the following 10 days, you can contact the Department of Taxation at 866-962-3707.

The next round of refunds is scheduled for September.