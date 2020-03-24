Nevada senators vote against advancing the coronavirus stimulus bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto voted with fellow Democrats against advancing the stimulus bill, also known as the coronavirus aid bill on Monday.

Cortez-Masto called on Congress to find a bi-partisan solution to ease economic uncertainty for workers and businesses.

Senator Rosen wants more money for technology for under-served students who do not have reliable access to continue their education.

Negotiators hope to reach a deal on the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on Tuesday.

