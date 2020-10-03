Nevada Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto call on Departments of Education, Homeland Security to take action following CCSD cyberattack

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 20: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) (L) introduces U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen (D-NV) during a rally at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 featuring former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on October 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early voting for the midterm elections in Nevada begins today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent cyberattack against Clark County School District (CCSD) has Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto calling on the Departments of Education and Homeland Security to take action.

In a letter addressed to the departments’ heads, the senators asked the federal agencies to provide support, guidance, and resources to respond to and prevent cyberattacks.

“On August 27, a hacker subjected CCSD – Nevada’s largest school district and our country’s fifth largest school district, serving more than 320,000 students – to a ransomware attack,” wrote the Senators. “Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that, after demanding a ransom, the hacker published documents online containing sensitive information, including employee Social Security numbers, and student names, addresses, and grades. This is unacceptable and requires an immediate federal response.”

The letter notes the FBI warned K-12 institutions earlier this year that they are “opportunistic targets” for hacks. The number of cyberattacks have increased during the pandemic, and for this reason, the governors are urging the “ED and DHS to take immediate action to respond to these attacks and help our schools, school districts, students, and teachers.”