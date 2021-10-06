Nevada Senator announces $1.4M in awards to support Nevada Police Training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More support for police training across Nevada is expected soon, after Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

More than $1.4M in Community Policing development dollars will now go towards helping support law enforcement officers.

The Department of Justice grants from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS OFFICE) support Nevada law enforcement by providing training in de-escalation techniques that can keep both officers and the public safe.

The grant program awards will be disbursed as follows:

· $1,249,964 to the Nevada System of Higher Education to fund a regional de-escalation training center

· $162,900 in de-escalation law enforcement agency grants to the City of North Las Vegas