Nevada Senate votes 12-9 to pass ban on ‘ghost guns’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature voted on numerous bills Friday, including Assembly Bill 286, a ban on ‘ghost guns.’ The Senate voted 12-9 along party lines to pass the ban on guns without a serial number.

The gun control bill was proposed by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui , a Nevada lawmaker who survived the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

Lawmakers amended out sections that would have made it a criminal trespassing charge to bring firearms to certain casinos and resorts where they are prohibited because they divided Democrats and raised concerns about law enforcement.

Groups like the ACLU argued the new criminal statutes would be enforced unevenly according to race and lead to unnecessary escalation between gun-owners and law enforcement.