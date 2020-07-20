Nevada Senate unanimously passes budget bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Senate has unanimously passed a budget bill to address the state’s historic $1.2 billion budget shortfall, caused by the coronavirus shutdown. This comes after the Nevada Assembly passed the bill, which includes cuts to every state department.

The bill does, however, save some health care programs, reduce the number of furlough days for state employees and gives $50 million in federal CARES Act funding to K-12 education. This is for alternative programs to help underserved students directly impacted by COVID-19.

Governor Steve Sisolak had originally planned to call an immediate second special session to discuss criminal justice reform and unemployment insurance barriers, but because of the spike of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, he does not want to put lawmakers at risk.

In a statement Saturday Sisolak said, “I will only do so when I am confident the legislature has fully reviewed all policy items and is ready to conduct a thorough, organized and efficient special session.”

