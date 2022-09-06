LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator for Nevada Jacky Rosen (D) tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to a release from her office.

“Senator Rosen tested positive for COVID-19 today after experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, Senator Rosen will isolate and continue working remotely on behalf of Nevadans,” the release said.

Rosen also tweeted about her positive test Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.