Nevada sees two record-breaking weeks for unemployment filings

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 72,000 Nevadans filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Last week, 71,942 people filed for unemployment making it the second highest weekly total in state history. The previous week 92,298 claims were made. For the entire year of 2019, the state had a total of 119,232 weekly initial claims.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7. The state also wants to remind those seeking unemployment insurance that a weekly claim must be filed to receive money. You can find more information on that here.

