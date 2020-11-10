Nevada Secretary of State’s Office releases statement on voter fraud allegations, complaints amid President Trump’s claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump’s spent a lot of time Monday tweeting about voter fraud during the 2020 General Election, even mentioning the state of Nevada.

According to President Trump, “Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes…”

Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes. @mschlapp & @AdamLaxalt are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office had to acknowledge once again the President’s concerns with the following statement:

“The Secretary of State’s office, in conjunction with members of the Election Integrity Task Force, continues to investigate all creditable allegations of fraud related to the 2020 general election. The Secretary of State has a sworn duty to ensure all election laws, both federal and state, are enforced. When someone is found to have violated any of these laws, they will be referred to the appropriate agency for prosecution.”

According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, it is difficult for the Secretary of State’s office to quantify how many voter fraud investigations are ongoing or how many voter fraud complaints have been received.

The three reasons for this is listed below:

The term voter fraud is extremely broad and potentially includes illegal activities beyond what the public normally thinks about when referring to voter fraud. Absent a standard, universally recognized definition of voter fraud, it is difficult for the Secretary of State’s office to release a number that doesn’t run the risk of being misinterpreted. A single complaint or single investigation may include multiple allegations of fraud or multiple suspects. A focus simply on the number of complaints received or active investigations runs the risk of masking the true scope of a complaint or investigation. Many voter fraud complaints lack any evidence and are more complaints about process or policy. Including these complaints in the number of voter fraud complaints run the risk of overstating the prevalence of creditable voter fraud complaints.

The Secretary of State’s Office also said: