Nevada Secretary of State reports 4% of voters have returned their ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voters received their mail-in ballots in recent days and some have already voted. About 4% of the election ballots mailed to Nevadans have been returned, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

A total of 1,687,561 ballots have been mailed to Nevadans and more than 63,000 have been returned by voters.

In this breakdown from the Secretary of State’s Office it shows the following: