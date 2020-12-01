Nevada Secretary of State: More than 44,000 Nevadans registered to vote in November

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. The Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden’s win in the state official on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, approving the final canvass of the Nov. 3 election. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 44,000 people registered to vote in Nevada in November, an increase of 2.43 percent, according to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

There are now 1,865,551 active registered voters in the Silver State.

Nearly 40 percent of the voters that registered statewide in November were nonpartisan.

Here’s the full breakdown, by party, of the new registered voters (according to Secretary Cegavske):

Democratic Party: +9,693 (1.43%)

Republican Party: +10,386 (1.75%)

Nonpartisan: +17,448 (4.05%)

Independent American Party: +2,133 (2.59%)

Libertarian Party of Nevada: +507 (2.84%)

“Other” minor political parties: +4,028 (20.80%)

Of the 1,865,551 active registered voters in Nevada:

689,025 are Democrats (36.93%);

602,302 are Republicans (32.29%)

448,083 are Nonpartisan (24.02%);

84,406 are members of the Independent American Party (4.52%);

18,340 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.98%); and

23,395 are members of other minor political parties (1.25%).

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found by clicking HERE.