LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar has encouraged street vendors to apply to serve on The Task Force on Safe Sidewalk Vendors.

The task force is created by Senate Bill 92, also known as the Street Vendor Bill, which builds a framework for local governments to help street vendors legitimize their businesses and obtain licenses.

The task force is within the Secretary of State’s Office to help identify challenges and remove unnecessary barriers for street vendors.

The Task Force will be made up of nine members, including representatives from the health district, the gaming or restaurant industry, law enforcement, street vendors, and community organizations that represent and advocate for them.

Two street vendors will be appointed to the Task Force. Secretary Aguilar is looking for applicants from across the state. Meetings will have options for remote participation.

To apply for a role on the Task Force, call the Secretary of State’s Office at 702-486-2614.