Nevada schools will receive $4M to expand STEM, robotics programs to local schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Education is designating $4 million in money it received from the American Rescue Plan to expand STEM and robotics programs statewide. The department’s goal is to have a robotics program in every school in the state.

“Inspiring Nevada’s young people to develop technology-based skills and interests will ensure not only success for our next generation but economic vitality for the future of our State,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I commend the Nevada Department of Education for establishing innovative programs and partnerships which will provide critical STEM and STEAM opportunities to our students and look forward to the expansion of FIRST Nevada programs Statewide.”

The district is partnered with FIRST Nevada to inspire young people to become science and technology leaders by engaging them in mentor-based programs that utilize science, engineering, and technology skills.

“FIRST Nevada is thrilled and honored to be selected by the Nevada Department of Education as a recipient of this impactful investment to provide much-needed resources to our schools and teachers while ensuring equitable access for Nevada’s youth,” said Angela Quick, FIRST Nevada Executive Director. “We are truly grateful for this partnership and our aligned vision to provide accessibility to these exciting hands-on robotics programs that will inspire the next generation of science and technology leaders.”

The partnership will allow the robotics teams to grow statewide and receive support after the pandemic.

The project aligns with the department’s Statewide Plan for Improvement of Pupils that has the goal of having all students graduate and be “globally prepared for postsecondary success and civic life.”