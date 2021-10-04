Nevada Schools to Observe Week of Respect October 4 – 8

CARSON CITY, Nev. — During the week of Oct. 4 through 8, 2021, all public schools across the state will celebrate the “Week of Respect.”

The special week was proclaimed by Governor Steve Sisolak, who hopes it will remind everyone that they have a role to play when it comes to keeping our schools safe.

Governor Sisolak also emphasizes mutual respect for others, and zero tolerance for bullying or hostility throughout the school year.

“The Week of Respect reminds us all of the importance of being respectful of others to ensure our schools remain safe environments to learn and grow,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Hostile environments, including bullying or cyber-bullying, interfere with a student’s academic performance as well as their ability to participate in school activities and will never be tolerated in the Silver State.”



School districts and charter schools have organized events to commemorate the Week of Respect. Friday, October 8, has been designated as “Get Your Blue On” day.

Everyone is encouraged to wear the color blue to show unity and stand up to bullying.

The Week of Respect is observed every year, during the first week of October.