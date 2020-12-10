Nevada school superintendent wants metrics for reopening classrooms

RENO — Nevada’s school superintendent is urging state leaders to develop specific criteria to help guide county decisions about reopening classrooms shuttered due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert told a state task force recently that she’s convinced that in-person teaching is not a significant contributor to the spread of the virus.

She’s concerned about disparities in academic achievement between higher-income and lower-income students taught strictly through distance learning.

Ebert says data increasingly shows the best way to protect teachers and students is not to shut down, but focus on measures to keep everyone safe in classrooms.

Several states including California and Oregon have adopted metrics for reopening schools.