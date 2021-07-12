Nevada rural hospitals get $3.3M to support COVID response efforts

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirteen rural hospitals in Nevada are getting extra federal funding to for COVID-19 testing and mitigation. This comes at a time when the state is facing an increase in cases and the threat of new variants.

The money was provided Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Health Resources and Services Administration is committed to mitigating the spread of the virus in rural areas by supporting and empowering local providers to tailor their responses to COVID-19 to what works for their communities,” said Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa.

The rural hospitals are small hospitals with 50 or fewer beds. The $3.3 million will be used to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, any tailor mitigation efforts so they work best for local communities.