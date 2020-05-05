Nevada restaurants prepare to reopen, SNHD helps with first phase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is helping Nevada restaurants as they prepare to reopen under the Governor’s “Roadmap to Recovery Plan”.

As Nevada plans for a strategic, phased reopening of businesses, this guidance is aimed to assist food establishments in Phase 1.

While local, state, and federal governments continue to develop guidelines for Phase 1 implementation, SNHD recommendations can be used to prepare for the reopening of food establishments.

The Health and safety of employees and customers regarding food safety, and practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community are top priorities.

The SNHD recommends these safety posters be printed and clearly displayed in the workplace:

6ft Social Distancing (Download)

Proper Use of Face Covering (Download)

Delivery Option (Download)

For more information on Southern Nevada Health District reopening resources, please visit their website.

A webinar is scheduled with SNHD managers and inspectors on Monday, May 11 at 10 a.m. to continue this discussion with Nevada restaurants. 8 News Now will continue to update this story.