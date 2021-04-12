Nevada residents have until April 15 to apply for University of Phoenix’s Tyrone Thompson scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Time is ticking for potential students hoping to gain a full ride at the University of Phoenix. A scholarship to receive a bachelor’s degree is being offered to Nevada residents only.

The University of Phoenix is offering this scholarship to carry on the legacy of Nevada Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson. Thompson, a four-term Democratic assemblyman and longtime education advocate at the Legislature, passed away early Saturday morning while receiving emergency care, passed away in 2019. He received his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix and was a huge champion of education.

The University of Phoenix has a campus in Las Vegas, so anyone planning to study criminology, IT, or business will be able to attend the majority of classes on campus. Some 70 other degrees are also available through the university online.

“We have a non-traditional schedule; with us, our bachelor’s classes are five weeks long,” said Jessica Milazzo, Community Relations, Las Vegas Campus of the University of Phoenix. “Each class you take one at a time. In that sense, some of our students are able to graduate in less than four years, but this scholarship will cover your entire bachelor’s degree.”

All applicants must write three short essays on role models, time management, and community service. The deadline to apply is April 15.