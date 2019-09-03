Nevada rescue team deploying to Florida to help with Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 16:40 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, left, churning over Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (NOAA via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A southern Nevada water-rescue team has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is deploying to Florida to be in position to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa says the team’s 16 members are Nevada Task Force One and trained in swift-water rescues.

Pappa said the team left Friday night and is driving to a staging area in Jacksonville, Florida. He said it’s unclear whether the team will remain in Jacksonville or how long it will stay in that region.

Dorian on Saturday was moving toward the Bahamas and the U.S. Southeast Coast.

Dorian is expected to near the Florida coast late Monday.