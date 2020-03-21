Nevada requests Department of Education waiver on testing requirements and state accountability

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Due to the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak, the State of Nevada is requesting a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education for “assessments, accountability, school identification, and reporting requirements established by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for the 2019-2020 school year.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos granted states the authority to to waive the assessments under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. This allows schools to maintain their current designations for the 2020-21 school year. Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert signed the waiver request on Friday.

“We are proud that educators, students, and families are demonstrating a continued commitment to education during the current school building closures,” said Superintendent Ebert. “However, we recognize that this worldwide health crisis has made it impossible to reliably administer required federal assessments and comply with the related accountability, school identification, and reporting requirements. The Nevada Department of Education will continue to work closely with districts and schools to serve our students while prioritizing their health and safety, as well as that of our educators, staff, and communities.”

The waiver will be posted to the Nevada Department of Education’s website for public comment for the next month.