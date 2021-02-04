Nevada Republicans look to limit governor’s emergency powers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican lawmakers in the Nevada Assembly are hoping to reign in some of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency powers.

A bill written by Assemblyman Jim Wheeler would end an emergency declaration or state of emergency after 15 days unless the Legislature votes to continue it.

Assembly Bill 93 was introduced Thursday in Carson City.

Nevada has been in a state of emergency for close to a year, and Republicans want clarification on the governor’s power.

So far, a hearing has not been scheduled. The bill was referred to the Committee on Government Affairs.

Republican Assembly members Wheeler, Jill Dickman, Philip P.K. O’Neill and John Ellison are listed ast the bill’s primary sponsors. Another 10 lawmakers — all Republicans — are listed as co-sponsors.