Nevada reports its first COVID-19 death, 35 cases reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County man in his 60s is the first reported COVID-19 death in Nevada.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the man had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place,” said Dr. Leguen.

Governor Steve Sisolak released the following statement Monday morning regarding the first death related to COVID-19 in Nevada:

“I was absolutely heartbroken to learn of our State’s first death related to COVID-19, a day that we knew would happen, but it doesn’t make that reality any less painful or difficult to face. Kathy and I, along with our fellow Nevadans, send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this individual.” “I also want to reiterate that our health care workers and facilities are running on all cylinders to make sure that our patients are receiving the very best care. That is why we are encouraging all Nevadans to take proactive, precautionary measures against this virus. Please practice social distancing, avoid people who are sick, wash your hands often, and seek medical care if you do become ill. We are all in this together, and we will do everything we can as Nevadans to protect ourselves and to protect each other.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

An update will be provided from the SNHD in a 2 p.m. news briefing. Check back to watch the live stream here on our website and on our Facebook page.