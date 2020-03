LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada state website that tracks coronavirus cases reports 321 cases in the state as of Wednesday morning. That’s an increase of 43 new cases since Tuesday’s report.

The Department of Health and Human Service is also reporting that 4,572 people have been tested with 4,251 cases being negative. Some test results are still outstanding.

DHHS Dashboard data showing updated numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Nevada

You can view the state’s online tracking dashboard here.