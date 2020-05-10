Nevada reopening kicks off on day 1 of Phase 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The valley is buzzing with activity as we officially enter Phase 1 of reopening.

Saturday marks the first step in “Nevada’s Road to Recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic. That means many businesses, such as hair salons and restaurants, are back open.

Capelli Salon is bustling — prepared to pamper customers. Salon staff have installed barriers between stations, temporarily stopped blow drying and are requiring masks inside. They’re also constantly disinfecting work areas.

There are no walk-ins under the governor’s orders, but stylists have been flooded with texts and calls.

“There’s just a lot that goes into opening, but we’re super excited to be here,” said hairstylist Angelina Murillo. “It was definitely a little overwhelming for me. I’m trying my best to get back to everyone as soon as possible. With that said, I’m booked a few months out”

Restaurants across Las Vegas are also reopening dine-in service, including at the Blind Pig, with the patio busy all day Saturday. Manager Nick Blomgren says tables are spaced out six feet apart, thoroughly disinfected between each seating and all employees are wearing masks.

Only patio seating is available right now and it’s by reservation only to avoid groups of people waiting in line. They’re still doing curbside pickup and delivery but hope to get tables inside the restaurant ready soon.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since earlier, 11 o’clock today,” Blomgren said. “We wanted to see how the patio dining went first, before we jump in and open up full blast, but this gives us an idea, because people were wanting to go inside. It feels good that we were able to meet the demand. We know a lot of places haven’t opened back up.”

Customers showed their support — some, with a little festive flair.

“Phase One, Day One! Phase One, Day One,” chanted Nelson Martin. “I thought to myself, well we’re kind of starting over 2020 it feels like, so I thought ‘happy new year to reopening Las Vegas.’”

Martin says he is optimistic for the future.

“Just very proud to support the city that we love,” Martin said. “We’re not going to let this beat us, we’re going to survive this.”