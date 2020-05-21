Nevada regulators plan health, safety workshop with casinos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 02: A sign at a pedestrian bridge entrance at the shuttered MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip displays a hopeful message as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on April 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses in the state through April 30th to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Nevada gambling regulators are calling casino companies to a health and safety workshop next week aimed at sharpening rules for reopening the state’s shuttered gambling establishments.

With no opening date currently set, the meeting that the Nevada Gaming Control Board scheduled for Tuesday morning could help show when Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to lift his mid-March order that stopped gambling in Nevada and closed casinos to prevent groups from gathering and spreading coronavirus.

A control board statement said regulators are working to determine how reopening will occur and the governor will determine when.