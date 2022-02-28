LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From fires to natural disasters and delivering blood. The American Red Cross is always on the lookout for more volunteers. It is now honoring a dozen of them and encouraging others to donate, volunteer, give blood, or take a life saving class.

The Red Cross is known around the world for the assistance it provides in the most dire of circumstances. Every year, chapters across the country, including southern Nevada, recognize 12 distinguished volunteers. “We couldn’t do what we do without them, they actually make up more than 90 percent of our workforce,” American Red Cross of Southern Nevada Executive Director Rachel Flanigan told 8 News Now. Southern Nevada’s chapter has 628 volunteers.

During a virtual ceremony the American Red Cross honored 12 individuals for their commitment to responding during the past year’s destructive wildfire season, supporting disaster relief nationwide, responding to local home fires, and delivering services all while navigating the worldwide pandemic.

One of those people being honored is Stan Smith. “He championed our recent battle of the badges blood drive which brought in 176 units of blood in one day,” Flanigan said.

Another person being honored, Nikki Morachnick, had more than 3,300 hours of on-call time. “She responds to fires all over the valley, and makes people feel absolutely incredible,” Flanigan told 8 News Now. “And she has done this year, over year, over year.”

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. People willing to come out and train and respond on fires. The agency is also looking for folks to deliver blood to ten area hospitals.

Check out the American Red Cross home page to learn more about volunteering.