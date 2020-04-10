Nevada records second-highest weekly total for unemployment claims

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people filing for unemployment insurance in Nevada last week was the second highest total in the state’s history. The claims totaled 79,285 for the week ending April 4. The previous week, around 92,000 claims were filed.

So far in 2020, the Nevada Department of Rehabilitation, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has received a total of 271,533 claims for unemployment benefits, which is 28,417 more than the state saw in the last two years combined.

The major spike in claims is due to the closure of casinos and many businesses around the state.

When it comes to continuing claims, there was a total of 131,121, which broke the state’s all-time high of 84,311 claims in the week ending May, 20,1989.