Nevada receives federal funding for National Guard

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced approval for federal funding and authority to use the Nevada National Guard on Friday. The US Department of Defense granted the measure due to the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Sisolak activated the National Guard on April 1. Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry is at the Guard’s helm.

“I am grateful for the approval of this additional funding, which will help Nevada battle this invisible enemy, flatten the curve and save lives,” said Sisolak in a news release. “Our exceptional Nevada National Guard trains year-round for crises of all types. They are committed to protecting the health and safety of our citizens, and they are ready to join the fight.”

The National Guard will help plan and put several logistical operations into action. Those 100 airmen and soldiers will assist in delivering critical medical equipment and supplies, provide security at testing sites and much more.