Nevada receives $2.5M grant to strengthen healthcare workforce in northern, rural communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced the state of Nevada has received a $2.5 million H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant to assist in the state’s effort to develop a healthcare workforce, using job placing programs in northern and rural communities.

“I am glad to see that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation has been awarded a $2.5 million H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant,” said Governor Sisolak.

“This is needed now more than ever and thanks to their efforts in securing this grant, our State will be better equipped to develop and train our healthcare workforce in our northern and rural communities,” added Sisolak.

The Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN) will lead the managing the distribution of the $2.5 million federal grant.

In partnership with Nevadaworks, key healthcare organizations, and training providers, the grant hopes to expand a multitude of services including job placement, resume writing, job search assistance, and occupational skill training.

The governor’s office says services provided to northern and rural communities will help reduce employment barriers that hinder Nevada’s rural workforce from moving into middle-to-high skilled H-1B healthcare occupations.

For details and the latest news regarding this grant, please visit the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation website here.