Nevada receives $124M in federal funding for emergency rental assistance

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A glimmer of hope for Nevadans grappling with housing issues came in the form of an additional $124 million in federal funding. The Nevada Housing Division (NHD) received the funds through the CARES Housing Assistance program (CHAP).

Funds will be used to provide more temporary rental and housing expense assistance. The following is a breakdown of the around 95% of funds NHD will distribute:

$93.8 million: Clark County Social Services, serving Clark County

Clark County Social Services, serving Clark County $10 million: Reno Housing Authority, serving Washoe County

Reno Housing Authority, serving Washoe County $14.8 million: Nevada Rural Housing Authority, serving all areas outside Clark and Washoe Counties

The Nevada Department of Business & Industry says the other 5% will be used for housing stability services.

“I am grateful for this additional relief to help thousands of Nevada’s families who are in need of emergency rental assistance,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a news release. “I am proud of the work the Nevada Housing Division has done so far to connect to as many Nevadans as we can to these services, and we know that this work will continue in the future.”

So far, 29,000 Nevadans have received help from CHAP, with the latest funds expected to help another 20,000 households.

The program will prioritize:

Those who are unemployed

Those who have not been employed for 90 days

Renters whose incomes do not exceed 50% of area median income

To learn more about CHAP eligibility and how you can apply, click here.