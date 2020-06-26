Nevada real estate industry responds to gradual end to state ban on evictions, foreclosures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada REALTORS® (NVR) issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement on June 25 that the state will be gradually lifting the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures:

“On behalf of Nevada REALTORS® and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we support Gov. Sisolak’s directive to gradually lift the state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures.

This is a step in the right direction to creating the phased-in approach to ending the moratorium that we have been suggesting. We recognize that the state needs to balance the health and safety of Nevada’s tenants with the needs of property owners and managers.

We are also glad to see that in conjunction with this directive, Gov. Sisolak announced a $50 million statewide rental assistance program funded with federal CARES Act dollars. The program will be funded with federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, with $30 million earmarked for residential rental assistance and $20 million set aside for commercial rental relief.

In addition, we appreciate the state implementing a repayment plan form that can be easily utilized by property managers and the mom-and-pop landlords throughout Nevada who have struggled during these difficult times. Our goal through this process has been to create a pathway for Nevada property owners to gain access to the courts and mitigate damages, all while keeping tenants in their homes and making sure homeowners have the ability to pay their mortgages.”

NVR President Chris Bishop