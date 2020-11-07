Nevada reacts: State and local leaders make statements on Biden election

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 Gun Safety Forum hosted by gun control activist groups Giffords and March for Our Lives at Enclave on October 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden on Saturday, issuing a statement and tweeting a message.

I congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on their historic win. I look forward to working with the Biden administration to help Nevada — the State hit hardest by both #COVID19 and climate change. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 7, 2020

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic win in this election. As Governor, I look forward to working closely with their administration to help Nevada – the State hit hardest by both COVID-19 and climate change,” Sisolak said.

“I also want to thank our hardworking poll workers and elections officials who are making sure that every vote is counted. Nevada has some of the top election officials in the country and I trust their ability to count every ballot.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said, “Joe Biden’s resounding win is a victory for science, compassion, and democracy itself. Congratulations to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and the generations of women and people of color in public service who helped make it possible.”

“The last several days have provided even more evidence that our country cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump’s recklessness and lies,” Titus said. “We will soon have a president who cares more about our country than he does about himself, who listens to medical experts instead of fighting with them, and who will seek to expand access to affordable health care rather than restrict it.”

Thank you to the poll workers, volunteers, and election officials who have worked around the clock during a public health crisis to ensure Nevadans will have their voices heard. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) November 7, 2020

“I am especially proud to have helped put Joe Biden in a position to become the next president of the United States. It has been four long years since Southern Nevadans have had a true partner in the White House and I look forward to working directly with Joe Biden to help our community, Titus said.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said, “This election has been incredibly unique in a number of ways, but what will never leave me is the passion and dedication I witnessed among Nevadans to create change in their communities. Because of Nevada Democrats’ commitment to expanding access to the ballot box, every eligible voter had the opportunity to make their voice heard and the historic turnout we witnessed is a direct result of Assembly Bill 4. Make no mistake, we will continue the work to ensure every vote is counted.

“Nevada proved again we are a critical state — we are a state of diverse voices, union families, and caring neighbors. It’s no surprise we helped make history in electing the first Black woman Vice President. I couldn’t be more proud of our talented team who left everything on the field to elect Joe, Kamala and Democrats up and down the ballot. We put in the work for families across the state who deserve a better future and because of that work, we now have the allies we need in the White House to help our economy recover and build back better.”

This morning, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were forecasted as the projected President and Vice President-elect by several media decision desks.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., tweeted her congratulations to Biden and Harris. “Together, we’ll work every day to build back better from this pandemic & restore the soul of our nation.”

So many Nevadans – & Americans – worked tirelessly to make this outcome a reality.



I'm so thrilled to call @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris our next President & Vice President!



Together, we'll work every day to build back better from this pandemic & restore the soul of our nation. pic.twitter.com/aESDuxc24Z — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) November 7, 2020

Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, issued the following statement:

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected victory in the electoral college signals a welcome end to the national nightmare that has been the Donald Trump administration. Even as votes are still being counted, today is a day four years in the making, as we, and the organizations comprising the America Votes table worked tirelessly in response to the 2016 election to educate and mobilize voters to support progressive candidates up and down the ballot through both 2018 and 2020. We congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their successful campaign. We know their work is cut out for them undoing the damage of the Trump administration, but we have confidence that Biden’s experience and determination put him in a fine position to meet this challenge. In addition, we look forward to Harris taking up the mantle as the nation’s first woman, first Black woman, and first Asian American woman to be Vice President. Her leadership will certainly be an asset to getting this country back on the right track in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and repairing our economy.”

Magnus encouraged Nevada “to keep up the good work of counting each and every vote. We must ensure the results accurately reflect the will of the people, not just for president, but for every down-ballot race as well.” She also singled out the “phenomenal work” of Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria.”

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, said, “We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Congressional representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy. We are ready to continue the work to protect workers.”

Argüello-Kline continued: “The unprecedented turnout in Nevada, which was led by those most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a mandate on Donald Trump’s failed leadership. Ever since he assumed the office, Trump has been a daily threat to the livelihoods of workers and our families. We are taking back our country and are proud to have delivered Nevada for political candidates who will represent working families and fight for our issues. Nevadans need comprehensive COVID-19 relief now, a fair economy that centers workers, racial justice that ensures Black Lives Matter, and a democracy that includes all of us — whether we are Black or white, Native or new immigrant, Latinx or Asian.”

