LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the back-to-school season began in full force Monday, Nevada was ranked as one of the poorest states in education, new data showed.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book ranked Nevada as 46th in education.

Nevada’s ranking, however low, is a small jump up from past rankings. A study released by Scholaroo earlier this year found Nevada was the second-least educated state in the U.S., coming in second to Oklahoma.

The new report also found that Nevada’s reading proficiency in elementary school students has risen from 44th to 41st in state rankings, with 69% of students being found not proficient in reading in 2019, compared to 76% in 2009.

The number of high school students not graduating in time saw the largest decline, dropping from 38% in 2010-11 to 16% in 2018-19.

Although Nevada has seen slight improvements in education, the state’s indicators remain lower than national rankings. Nevada saw 63% of children ages three and four not enrolled in school from 2016 to 2020, compared to 53% nationally.

Nevada also saw 74% of eighth-graders not proficient in math in 2019, compared to 67% nationally.

All the foundation’s data for Nevada can be found through this link.