Nevada ranks No. 4 in rate women are murdered by men

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada placed fourth in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men. According to the study released Wednesday by the Violence Policy Center (VPC), “When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2017 Homicide Data,” the state of Nevada has ranked in the top 10 states for the rate of women murdered by men for six consecutive years.

The study uses 2017 data as it is the most recent year for which information is available, showed that in the state of Nevada women are being murdered at a rate of 2.03 per 100,000 women.

The VPC, found that nationwide, 92 percent of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew and that the most common weapon was a gun.

“Women are most likely to be murdered with a gun wielded not by a stranger but by someone they know. In many instances the murderer is an intimate partner of the victim, ” said Kristen Rand, VPC Legislative Director.

According to the VPC study, black women are disproportionately impacted by lethal domestic violence. In 2017, black females were murdered by males at a rate of 2.55 per 100,000 more than twice the rate of 1.13 per 100,000 for white women murdered by men.

Source: VPC, When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2017 Homicide Data

In most cases nationwide, women were killed by males in the course of an argument and in cases where the cause of murder was identified, 82 percent were not related to another felony crime such as rape or robbery.

From 1996 to 2017 the national rate that women were killed by men dropped 18 percent with 1.57 per 100,000 women killed in 1996 to 1.29 per 100,000 women in 2017. However, the rate has increased yearly since its low of 1.08 in 2014.

Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Supplementary Homicide Report was used and it also covered homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender.

For the past 22 years the VPC releases this yearly report, usually prior to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. This year the release of the study comes following the February 2019 expiration of the federal Violence Against Women ACT (VAWA).

An updated reauthorization VAWA is awaiting action in the Senate.

To view the full report, click here.