LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada workers are quitting their jobs at a rate of about 3.74% over the past year — the “Great Resignation” that began during the pandemic and has continued.

That’s second only to Alaska, where 3.8% of the workforce has left.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is the foundation of a WalletHub survey that shows Nevada is No. 2 in the nation, just ahead of Georgia, Kentucky and Hawaii in the rate of people quitting over the past 12 months.

WalletHub's original study gave greater weight to the most recent month of available data. Under a formula that emphasized that one month, Nevada was at No. 12 in the nation, with a resignation rate at 3.0%.

Nevada has had one of the most difficult comebacks from unemployment during the pandemic. The state is still near the top -- just behind California -- as unemployment rates inch down and people go back to work.

But the "Great Resignation" is about much more than unemployment rates.

People left jobs for a lot of reasons that went beyond minimum wages, expensive daycare and part-time hours. Workers began to demand more from employers -- work-at-home flexibility, better benefits and a new priority on family and mental well-being. The pushback came as more workers saw their jobs threatened by automation.

"The conditions for the Great Resignation simmered in the years leading up to the COVID19 pandemic," said Dr. Anthony R. Wheeler, dean of Widener University's School of Business Administration.

"After years of looser labor markets and stagnant wages, employers now face a labor market perhaps not seen in the US since the Dot.Com Boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s. With fewer prospective job applicants, companies must offer more competitive wages and more flexible working environments to attract employees," Wheeler said.

People applying for jobs in the current job market have a lot of leverage, WalletHub says. "The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the 'Great Resignation,' with millions of Americans quitting their jobs each month," according to the survey.

Joyce P. Jacobsen, professor of economics at Wesleyan University, said, "The burnout rates are higher in some professions -- like health care and teaching -- than in others that were able to pivot to remote work."

She said all industries are not equal.

"Wages need to adjust upwards in some industries to induce workers into taking positions, such as in health care, but we will also see additional changes in the structure of work, including more substitution of automation and tele- or other forms of remote work in some industries to offset higher in-person labor costs," Jacobsen said.