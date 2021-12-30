Nevada ranks No.1 in measures of ‘economic momentum’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The economic momentum is high in Nevada, according to a report that ranks Nevada No.1 in the nation in an index of three important factors.

Personal income growth, employment growth and population growth are all positive contributors to Nevada’s status, according to Federal Funds Information for States’ (FFIS) Index of State Economic Momentum.

Nevada is recovering at one of the fastest rates in the country, particularly in personal income growth and employment growth.

This top ranking comes following reports showing Nevada led the nation in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in both the first and second quarters of 2021, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

“Nevada has made tremendous progress in our recovery efforts over the past two years and I know we’ll accomplish even more in the new year,” Sisolak said.

“Being at the top of lists like this one is critical to our success but more importantly, as our state grows, I am working to ensure every Nevadan is given the chance to succeed, earn more, and provide for their families. I look forward to continued growth and topping many more lists in 2022.”

Read the full report here.