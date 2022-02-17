Nevada ranks as the second least educated state in America

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Scholaroo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to an in-depth analysis of 2022’s most and least educated states in America, Nevada tops the list of the least educated states, coming in second to Oklahoma.

Nevada also ranks 49th in educational attainment, 42nd in school quality, 46th in best school systems in America, and last in the share of doctorate degrees in the nation.

(Courtesy: Scholaroo)

Here’s how every state ranked in most to least educated:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. Maryland
  4. New Jersey
  5. Virginia
  6. Vermont
  7. New York
  8. New Hampshire
  9. Minnesota
  10. Rhode Island
  11. Illinois
  12. Washington
  13. Pennsylvania
  14. Colorado
  15. California
  16. Delaware
  17. Maine
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Iowa
  20. Nebraska
  21. Oregon
  22. Missouri
  23. Utah
  24. Kansas
  25. Michigan
  26. Hawaii
  27. Kentucky
  28. Montana
  29. Ohio
  30. Indiana
  31. North Carolina
  32. Tennessee
  33. North Dakota
  34. Georgia
  35. South Dakota
  36. Florida
  37. Wyoming
  38. Texas
  39. South Carolina
  40. Arkansas
  41. Alabama
  42. Alaska
  43. West Virginia
  44. Idaho
  45. New Mexico
  46. Mississippi
  47. Arizona
  48. Louisiana
  49. Nevada
  50. Oklahoma

The analysis was conducted by Scholaroo, and the data set contained 19 metrics, ranging from the share of collage graduates to the share of vocational school graduates to literacy and numeracy rates.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a typical American worker with a bachelor’s degree earns on average $26,000 more per year than a worker with just a high school diploma.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories