Nevada ranks as the second least educated state in America

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to an in-depth analysis of 2022’s most and least educated states in America, Nevada tops the list of the least educated states, coming in second to Oklahoma.

Nevada also ranks 49th in educational attainment, 42nd in school quality, 46th in best school systems in America, and last in the share of doctorate degrees in the nation.

(Courtesy: Scholaroo)

Here’s how every state ranked in most to least educated:

Massachusetts Connecticut Maryland New Jersey Virginia Vermont New York New Hampshire Minnesota Rhode Island Illinois Washington Pennsylvania Colorado California Delaware Maine Wisconsin Iowa Nebraska Oregon Missouri Utah Kansas Michigan Hawaii Kentucky Montana Ohio Indiana North Carolina Tennessee North Dakota Georgia South Dakota Florida Wyoming Texas South Carolina Arkansas Alabama Alaska West Virginia Idaho New Mexico Mississippi Arizona Louisiana Nevada Oklahoma

The analysis was conducted by Scholaroo, and the data set contained 19 metrics, ranging from the share of collage graduates to the share of vocational school graduates to literacy and numeracy rates.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a typical American worker with a bachelor’s degree earns on average $26,000 more per year than a worker with just a high school diploma.