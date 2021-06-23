Nevada ranks 7th in the nation in look at pandemic economic recovery data

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks No. 7 in the nation in new data on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont is the top-ranked state, followed by Mississippi, Rhode Island, Kansas, Arizona, South Dakota and Nevada.

States are ranked based on scores for three indicators of economic recovery: consumer confidence, job market strength and COVID-19 safety.

While Nevada’s job market strength was very low — 45th in the nation — it’s high scores for consumer confidence (5) and COVID-19 safety (3) brought it up the list.

Michigan was ranked lowest in the nation, followed by New York, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Washington.

California ranked at No. 35. Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the survey.

The data from TopAgency.com evaluated consumer confidence, job market strength and COVID-19 safety using 23 metrics, with consumer confidence weighted to matter twice as much as the other measures.

With the exception of Arizona, the states at the top of the list have populations that are generally lower than states that are struggling the most to recover.

See the map below for more information on each state. For more on the methodology used in compiling the data, see https://topagency.com/report/pandemic-recovery/#methodology.