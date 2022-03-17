LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks No. 46 overall in a study of educational success at public schools.

The study, conducted in the first three weeks of January, scored school systems on 42 metrics in three categories: Student success, school quality and student safety. These factors were used to assess a student’s ability to succeed in school, as well as physical and mental health.

Here are the rankings. Hover over a state for scores in each category:

Nevada's highest rank came in student safety (No. 21). California had the worst ranking for safety.

A summary of each category appears below:

Student success - A direct measurement of how students are performing in school and predictive metrics of their ability to succeed in life after primary and secondary education. Sample key criteria include - Standardized test scores, graduation rates, sports participation, and retention rates.



School quality - A measure of the resources and support materials accessible to a student in school. Sample key criteria include - Ratio of teachers to students, the number of school healthcare professionals per student, the average experience level of teachers, and the existence of health programs.



Student safety - A measure of the student's safety in their learning environment. Sample key criteria include - incidences of physical and cyberbullying, threats of physical attacks, and drug usage.

Nevada's score was weighed down by two big factors:



The Silver state ranked No. 49 among all states for its high dropout rate, around 14%.

The student-teacher ratio also brought Nevada down in the list, with a ranking of No. 47.

For more on the methodology used in the study, see the full Scholaroo study.