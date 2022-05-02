LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 68% of women with children under the age of 18 work outside the home, according to a study by Wallethub.

When it comes to ranking states for working mothers, the state of Nevada ranked the 46th worst.

Some of the factors that went into the results of the study include, access to child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance.

8 News Now spoke with local mothers such as Hanna Olivas, who say the poor ranking in Nevada does not surprise them but say they’d like to see a change.

“When COVID hit, I think us moms, working moms had to kind of rearrange a lot of things in life,” she tells 8 News Now.

Olivas is the CEO and founder of She Rises Studios, a women empowerment publishing company in las Vegas and Los Angeles.

She says she started her business during the pandemic.

“As a mom what I struggled the most with is having the distance.

Learning and having my 9-year-old here while I’m trying to work,” said Olivas.

She was born and raised in Las Vegas and believes it’s challenging to be a working mom in Nevada.

“I don’t think we have enough resources, I also don’t think our wages are competitive to men,” Olivas said.

She also tells 8 News Now, that the limiting resources available to mothers are concerning given the increasing number of families moving into the state.

“We do need to advocate for better child care, better wages,” she tells 8 News Now.

Jessica Peralata owns Fit for Mom Las Vegas and says as a mother of four children, she says the report doesn’t surprise her.

“Finding the balance of not only trying to provide financially for your family but also balancing out all the roles and responsibilities that come with just being a mom,” Peralta added. “Right now is of course moms that are trying to find that balance and the limited resources that are out there when it comes to either childcare options or flexibility with jobs.”

Peralta added while rebuilding a business, she is still trying to raise her children and take care of their needs.

Among some of the best states listed in the Wallethub study, are Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.